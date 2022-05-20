Bill Hader Has Been Asked One Question Way Too Many Times

While some celebrities love being asked their opinions on any and everything, one former "SNL" funnyman doesn't necessarily enjoy the practice. In fact, a recent press junket scene on Bill Hader's HBO show "Barry" pokes fun at the silly questions he's been asked in real life. As the co-creator and writer of "Barry" in addition to being the lead actor, Hader injects some of his on and off-screen industry experiences into the show.

One of Hader's least favorite interview moments happened in 2014, while he was promoting "The Skeleton Twins," a comedy-drama with "Saturday Night Live" co-star Kristen Wiig. Eight years later, it would inspire the scene for the HBO series. "Someone had asked me something about suicide because that movie deals with suicide, and I was giving a thoughtful answer on suicide," Hader told the New York Post. "And then he interjected, 'I gotta go. One last question: What do you think of Ben Affleck as 'Batman'?"

Not only did Hader's interview end abruptly with an insensitive question, but it was unrelated to what he was saying, as if the interviewer hadn't even been listening to him. However, there's one other question in particular that grinds Hader's gears, and it doesn't help that he's still asked it regularly.