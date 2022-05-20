Bill Hader Has Been Asked One Question Way Too Many Times
While some celebrities love being asked their opinions on any and everything, one former "SNL" funnyman doesn't necessarily enjoy the practice. In fact, a recent press junket scene on Bill Hader's HBO show "Barry" pokes fun at the silly questions he's been asked in real life. As the co-creator and writer of "Barry" in addition to being the lead actor, Hader injects some of his on and off-screen industry experiences into the show.
One of Hader's least favorite interview moments happened in 2014, while he was promoting "The Skeleton Twins," a comedy-drama with "Saturday Night Live" co-star Kristen Wiig. Eight years later, it would inspire the scene for the HBO series. "Someone had asked me something about suicide because that movie deals with suicide, and I was giving a thoughtful answer on suicide," Hader told the New York Post. "And then he interjected, 'I gotta go. One last question: What do you think of Ben Affleck as 'Batman'?"
Not only did Hader's interview end abruptly with an insensitive question, but it was unrelated to what he was saying, as if the interviewer hadn't even been listening to him. However, there's one other question in particular that grinds Hader's gears, and it doesn't help that he's still asked it regularly.
Bill Hader is tired of being asked his inspiration for Barry
With the number of interviews some celebrities do, a lot of repeat questions are bound to come up, especially from reporters who didn't do their research. So, during an interview with the New York Post, Bill Hader was over the moon that his interviewer asked fresh, original questions. "This is a nice interview because it's, like, newer questions," Hader told the Post. "It's the stuff where they're asking you, 'How did you come up with the idea for the show?' when you're doing Season 3 and you're like, 'Google that question and my name.' I've answered this, like, 50,000 times."
A quick search of exactly that shows Hader answering the question for Deadline, Business Insider, Variety, Vanity Fair, and much more. The question makes sense for Season 1 of the show, but it's understandably frustrating for Hader to keep answering now that "Barry" has been renewed for a 4th season.
So what was the inspiration for the series? "On 'SNL,' I was okay with the sketch stuff, but the live thing was hard for me. I had a lot of anxiety," Hader told Deadline. "That red light would go the camera and all of sudden all of my friends in Oklahoma were watching me." Similarly, in "Barry," the title character is a hitman who tries to become an actor but struggles with anxiety. While Hader never won an Emmy Award for his work on "SNL," he's received the honor for both of "Barry"'s first two seasons.