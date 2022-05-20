Kerry Washington's Comments About Kissing Her Famous Co-Stars Totally Backfired

Kerry Washington has revealed that she got herself in trouble with her former "Scandal" co-stars, Tony Goldwyn and Scott Foley, after a comment she made about kissing the actors on-screen. During her final visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Washington revealed that she "got in a lot of trouble" with Goldwyn and Foley after she previously told Ellen DeGeneres that she did not like kissing either one of them.

"I thought I was keeping the peace when I said I didn't like kissing either one of them, but they were both pretty p*ssed for years," Washington quipped to DeGeneres. She then jokingly mocks her former co-stars, who asked, "Why would you say that on national television?"

And it seems the entire incident was taken lightly, as Washington appears to have maintained a friendly relationship with Goldwyn and Foley following the show's end in 2018. In February, Goldwyn joined Washington for an Instagram talk series — which coincidentally occurred on Presidents Day. A month prior, Washington posted a throwback picture of the "Scandal" cast — which, of course, included Foley.