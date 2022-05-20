Sharon Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Survived A Tragic Incident
There's no doubt that Sharon Osbourne and her daughter, Aimee Osbourne, have had their ups and downs during their relationship. Sharon and her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, are the proud parents of three kids, including Aimee, Jack, and Kelly Osbourne.
While Kelly and Jack are a little more well known, as many fans know, Aimee did not appear on the family's hit reality show "The Osbournes," which aired from 2002 through 2005, per IMDb. According to Loudwire, Sharon shared a few details about her daughter, Aimee, on an episode of "The Talk." The reality star revealed that Aimee didn't want to live her life in front of the camera. "With Aimee, she doesn't want to be a celeb," she told the co-hosts. "She just wants to do her music and do her creative thing, and feel good about it. That's it." Aimee was a teenager when they began filming the reality show and Sharon says she could understand why her daughter didn't want to be a part of it, adding that it was "chaos" with the whole crew at their home.
In an interview with The Sunday Times (via Hello!), Sharon also said that Aimee does not have the best relationship with her siblings because she "doesn't like the life we lead." But, at the end of the day it still seems like the family sticks together. On May 19, Sharon shared a scary incident that nearly cost Aimee her life.
Aimee Osbourne almost died in a fire
Sharon Osbourne says that her daughter, Aimee Osbourne, is lucky to be alive after a scary incident. The former talk show star took to Instagram to share a photo of a headline that read, "Fire breaks out at Hollywood recording studios, leaving 1 dead and 2 injured." Sharon explained that Aimee was inside the studio with her producer when the building burst into flames. "They are the lucky two that made it out alive. It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family," Sharon wrote in the emotional caption.
Sharon continued, calling the day's events "beyond horrific" before making a plea. "I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety," she wrote. "This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code." Many fans commented on Sharon's post to wish her and her family the best, including some of her famous friends. "Glad that Aimee and her producer are safe," Carrie Ann Inaba wrote, sending prayers to the deceased.
Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott told ABC Los Angeles that the fire was tough to get control because of all the studio equipment. Rapper Maxxamillion was also affected by the fire, which he told ABC Los Angeles caused him to lose about $50,000 worth of recording equipment. What a devastating event!