Sharon Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Survived A Tragic Incident

There's no doubt that Sharon Osbourne and her daughter, Aimee Osbourne, have had their ups and downs during their relationship. Sharon and her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, are the proud parents of three kids, including Aimee, Jack, and Kelly Osbourne.

While Kelly and Jack are a little more well known, as many fans know, Aimee did not appear on the family's hit reality show "The Osbournes," which aired from 2002 through 2005, per IMDb. According to Loudwire, Sharon shared a few details about her daughter, Aimee, on an episode of "The Talk." The reality star revealed that Aimee didn't want to live her life in front of the camera. "With Aimee, she doesn't want to be a celeb," she told the co-hosts. "She just wants to do her music and do her creative thing, and feel good about it. That's it." Aimee was a teenager when they began filming the reality show and Sharon says she could understand why her daughter didn't want to be a part of it, adding that it was "chaos" with the whole crew at their home.

In an interview with The Sunday Times (via Hello!), Sharon also said that Aimee does not have the best relationship with her siblings because she "doesn't like the life we lead." But, at the end of the day it still seems like the family sticks together. On May 19, Sharon shared a scary incident that nearly cost Aimee her life.