Heidi Montag Just Announced A Major Career Change

Heidi Montag is an American actor and singer, who first captured the attention of the masses on the show "The Hills," according to IMDb. Since then, she's been featured in a variety of series including "Hashtaggers" and "The Hills: New Beginnings," but it seems as though the reality star is ready to move on from her on-screen career now.

During a recent episode of "The Perez Hilton Podcast," Montag explained that she would be taking her career in a completely new direction after realizing her family needed a more stable source of money. "I'm like, 'we need a different income,'" Montag explained of a conversation she had with her husband, Spencer Pratt. "I don't want to be waiting on TV money. We've spent way too much of our money."

During an interview with People in 2016, Montag and Pratt opened up about how fast they were burning through their savings. The couple, according to the outlet, were making more than $2 million a year, but quickly spent it as fast as it was coming in. Pratt bought an expensive crystal collection estimated at $1 million, while Montag shopped until she practically dropped. The couple made the majority of their money from reality TV, and Montag recently recognized that she needed to make a change for the sake of her family.