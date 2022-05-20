Justin Long Finally Opens Up About His Relationship With Kate Bosworth

Fans speculated about the relationship between Justin Long and Kate Bosworth ever since she gushed over the "Accepted" actor in an Instagram post after the two worked together on a project in 2021. The rumors turned out to be true, as Long and Bosworth started dating that year, but were deliberately elusive about their status. "They've been dating for a few months now," a source told Us Weekly in January. According to the insider, the two were "not hiding" their relationship, but preferred to keep it out of the public eye, although they had "been on a few getaways together."

Long and the "Blue Crush" star went on one of those getaways in April when they visited Hawaii for a friend's wedding. The couple was photographed putting on heavy PDA while on a beach, per Page Six. They appeared inseparable as the "Waiting..." actor was later spotted planting kisses on Bosworth as they sat near a stone wall.

It was not only on romantic vacations that the pair packed on the PDA. Long cozied up to Bosworth as they walked the streets of New York on May 12, per Page Six. They wrapped their arms around each other as they strolled, and a video captured Long tickling the "Straw Dogs" actor as she playfully pushed his hands away. True to their private nature, they reportedly asked photographers to "leave them alone." Shortly after, Long finally opened up about his girlfriend.