Justin Long Adds Major Fuel To Kate Bosworth Dating Rumors

Chatter of a romantic connection between Justin Long and Kate Bosworth began to ripple after they worked together on the upcoming film "House of Darkness" in early 2021. To celebrate the end of shooting, Bosworth took to Instagram with a special shout-out for her co-star. "Holy moly [Justin Long] you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being," she wrote in the caption. Bosworth shared several photos of their time in Fayetteville, Arkansas posing with street art, meeting a baby calf, and exploring the town.

In August 2021, Bosworth and her husband Michael Polish announced they were separating after nearly eight years, per Vanity Fair. The amicable decision was shared in a heartfelt post on Bosworth's Instagram, which left the possibility of a relationship with Long to stir up those rumors once again.

The pair was spotted together in a car — Long at the wheel and Bosworth in the passenger seat — as they drove around Los Angeles on April 4, according to People. Neither actor has confirmed nor denied the dating rumors, but it sounds like there could be more details coming soon, as Long opens up more and more about his personal life.