Why Kate Bosworth Was 'Overwhelmed' By Fame

Kate Bosworth is opening up about her experience with fame and how the spotlight negatively impacted her. On InStyle's "Ladies First With Laura Brown" podcast, Bosworth, who rose to fame at 14 in the film "The Horse Whisperer," shares that behind the scenes, her early years were painful.

This isn't the first time she's speaking about her experience, either. In a 2015 interview with Net-a-Porter's The Edit (via the Daily Mail), the "Superman Returns" actor said that she "was quite armored for a lot of years." She said to the magazine, "I had been going through such a hard time [in my 20s]. I felt like it was me and my experience was unique when actually everyone goes through these challenges." At the time, Bosworth said she was "struggling" and "feeling quite lost" until she finally decided to seek help and go to counseling.

After years of reflection and self-work, the "Blue Crush" star sympathizes with today's generation, who deal with the unrealistic expectations and pressures of social media. But before she got to a healthier mindset, Bosworth admitted to InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown that she wanted to "disappear" from it all. Keep reading for more about the actor's emotional rollercoaster with fame.