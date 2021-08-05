The Strange Way Kate Bosworth Described Her Split From Her Husband

Kate Bosworth may be separating from her husband, but that doesn't mean that she has anything but love.

Bosworth first met Michael Polish on the 2011 set of "Big Sur," in which Bosworth starred and Polish directed, per People. Apparently, their connection was instant, and though they didn't immediately get together, they both knew that it was love at first sight. The pair would eventually marry in August 2013, and in an October 2013 interview with Vulture, both Bosworth and Polish got candid about their instantaneous connection back on the set of "Big Sur."

"There's that old cliché: When you know, you know," Bosworth explained when asked if she found herself acting different around Polish. "I was always quite frustrated by this cliché, thinking, 'Agh, but how do you really know?' And it's very true. It's a truism." In the same interview, Polish revealed that he knew right away that he would marry Bosworth: "First scene, first day, I turned to my AD, I said, 'I'm gonna marry that girl.'"

While separations and divorces can often become quite contentious, it seems that Polish and Bosworth are taking a cue from their relationship and keeping things gracious. Keep reading to learn more about her unusual but heartfelt separation statement.