The Strange Way Kate Bosworth Described Her Split From Her Husband
Kate Bosworth may be separating from her husband, but that doesn't mean that she has anything but love.
Bosworth first met Michael Polish on the 2011 set of "Big Sur," in which Bosworth starred and Polish directed, per People. Apparently, their connection was instant, and though they didn't immediately get together, they both knew that it was love at first sight. The pair would eventually marry in August 2013, and in an October 2013 interview with Vulture, both Bosworth and Polish got candid about their instantaneous connection back on the set of "Big Sur."
"There's that old cliché: When you know, you know," Bosworth explained when asked if she found herself acting different around Polish. "I was always quite frustrated by this cliché, thinking, 'Agh, but how do you really know?' And it's very true. It's a truism." In the same interview, Polish revealed that he knew right away that he would marry Bosworth: "First scene, first day, I turned to my AD, I said, 'I'm gonna marry that girl.'"
While separations and divorces can often become quite contentious, it seems that Polish and Bosworth are taking a cue from their relationship and keeping things gracious. Keep reading to learn more about her unusual but heartfelt separation statement.
Kate Bosworth said her 'love deepens' in a surprising Instagram
Though "love" may not be the first word that comes to mind when announcing a separation, it is for Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish!
On August 5, Bosworth posted a black and white photo of her and Polish laughing and kissing to Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption that referenced the movie "Big Sur" and announced their separation after seven years of marriage. "The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction," she wrote in the caption. "Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal."
"Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted," Bosworth continued. "To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown." The actor then described how she and Polish have chosen to "love" instead of "fear." "Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate," she explained. "Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day."
Bosworth ended it, "This is love, and we will drink that down," before signing off with the couple's first names. It's definitely not a conventional separation announcement, but it sure is a lovely sentiment!