Johnny Depp's Former Co-Star Eva Green Takes Firm Stance On Amber Heard Trial
In the midst of the chaos surrounding Johnny Depp's $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, one of Depp's former co-stars has taken a side in the messy trial. The lawsuit, originally filed by Depp in 2019, claimed that Heard's 2018 Washington Post opinion piece — in which she details her experience with sexual violence — gravely impacted Depp's career in Hollywood, despite never naming him explicitly. In response, Heard countersued the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor for $100 million after accusing him of championing a "smear campaign" to sully her reputation, according to Page Six.
As the trial continues to dominate headlines, several celebrities have come out in support of either Depp or Heard. "Oh, Doll. I'm thinking about you and sending all the love," comedian Kathy Griffin wrote to Heard. While Howard Stern called Depp a "narcissist," and suggested that he would try to "charm" the public during the trial, per The Wrap.
Now, Depp's former co-star, Eva Green, is making clear where her alliance lies and has come out in full support of the embattled actor.
Eva Green says Johnny Depp will prevail
Some might remember Eva Green starred as Depp's love interest in Tim Burton's 2012 film, "Dark Shadows," and it appears her time with the actor left a positive impression. "I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world," Green wrote via Instagram on May 19, alongside a photo of herself with Depp. Adding, "Life will be better than it ever was for him and his family."
Green's recent stance of support tracks, as the "Perfect Sense" actor has previously gushed over Depp. "He's a very simple man, beautiful soul, and a very professional actor," Green said of Depp in an interview with Roadshow Films. "He gives absolutely everything to his work."
Of course, Green's take is just one opinion. And it remains to be seen whether Depp will win against Heard, but as many have pointed out, the messy situation seems like a lose-lose for both sides.