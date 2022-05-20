Johnny Depp's Former Co-Star Eva Green Takes Firm Stance On Amber Heard Trial

Some might remember Eva Green starred as Depp's love interest in Tim Burton's 2012 film, "Dark Shadows," and it appears her time with the actor left a positive impression. "I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world," Green wrote via Instagram on May 19, alongside a photo of herself with Depp. Adding, "Life will be better than it ever was for him and his family."

Green's recent stance of support tracks, as the "Perfect Sense" actor has previously gushed over Depp. "He's a very simple man, beautiful soul, and a very professional actor," Green said of Depp in an interview with Roadshow Films. "He gives absolutely everything to his work."

Of course, Green's take is just one opinion. And it remains to be seen whether Depp will win against Heard, but as many have pointed out, the messy situation seems like a lose-lose for both sides.