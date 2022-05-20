The View Co-Hosts Roast Kourtney Kardashian For Enjoying PDA In Front Of Her Kids

Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are infamous for their PDA. In November 2021, the oldest Kardashian sister received backlash after sharing an Instagram video giving Travis a lap dance at a wedding reception. Even her family cringes at Kourtney's public displays of affection. During a visit to "The Ellen Show" a month earlier, Kris Jenner told Ellen: "You feel like they're the only two people in the room, and we almost don't know what to do with ourselves." The momager confessed she's "looking for a closet to hide in" once the couple starts making out.

However, the backlash doesn't seem to mind Kardashian, who defending her PDA during the April 21 episode of "The Kardashians." She explained, "Kissing and hugging is not a bad thing. I'm actually grateful that my kids can see a loving, affectionate relationship because they haven't seen that their whole lives." Fans weighed in on Kourtney's defense of her PDA after watching the couple grind in front of their realtor on the Hulu show. A Redditor wrote: "Does Kourtney not knowing there's a difference between showing your kids a 'loving and affectionate relationship' and being hyper-sexual and engaging in exhibitionism every second of the day in every public setting." Another Redditor commented: "I was disturbed during that scene lol."

Online critics aren't the only ones upset — now "The View" co-hosts have something to say, especially in regards to how Kardashian's kids reacted to her PDA with Barker.