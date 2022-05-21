Bethenny Frankel Causes A Stir With Feisty Comments On Amber Heard

Bethenny Frankel has never been afraid of stirring the pot and standing her ground. The former "Real Housewives of New York" OG was outspoken and controversial during her time on the Bravo reality hit. Frankel was renowned for speaking her mind, often landing her front and center of (the never-ending) drama, arguments, and fights. It also resulted in her becoming a fan-favorite.

Frankel had a rollercoaster ride throughout her eight seasons on the show. She got married, then fought a nasty, contentious divorce and messy custody battle over daughter Bryn. Frankel started her emergency crisis BStrong non-profit. She launched her "Skinnygirl Martini" business which grew into a hugely successful and lucrative empire that eventually sold for a reported $100 million. So, no longer needing a paycheck, when all the backstabbing became too much for her, Frankel was out the door in 2019. "I have decided to leave the 'Housewives' franchise to explore my next chapter," she told Variety.

"I didn't want to be having those conversations; I didn't want to be arguing about things that really don't matter to me," Frankel told Paris Hilton on her "This is Paris" podcast in 2021 (via People). (Interesting fact of the day: Frankel used to be Hilton's nanny.) However, just because she's no longer on "RHONY" doesn't mean the Real Housewife-turned-entrepreneur no longer likes to show off her shady side. And that's precisely what she's done, as Bethenny Frankel caused a stir with her comments on Amber Heard.