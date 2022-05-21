Becca Kufrin Explains Why Her Brief Split From Thomas Jacobs Was A Good Thing

No relationship is all sunshine and roses! And now "Bachelor" star Becca Kufrin is revealing why that isn't exactly a bad thing — especially regarding her new boyfriend Thomas Jacobs.

Kufrin, who is a former lead of the "Bachelorette," and Jacobs, who starred in Katie Thurston's season of the "Bachelorette," met this past summer on "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7. After being engaged two different times (looking at you, Garrett Yrigoyen) within the franchise, Kufrin wasn't exactly too keen on trying to find love within the franchise again. But, despite hesitations, the "Bachelor" alum took to the beach and found out the third time is the charm. During her time on the show, she and Jacobs became an exclusive pair — with fans anxiously waiting for their engagement to come at the finale. But, despite viewers' wishes, that engagement wasn't going to come, per Us Weekly.

Instead, at the end of the season, the two chose to part ways and leave the beach single. While following their breakup, Kufrin reportedly went back to her hotel room and cried, but that doesn't mean she regrets initially calling their relationship off, per E! News. Instead, as the two are together now, and happily in love, Kufrin is opening up on why their breakup was the best thing to happen to their relationship.