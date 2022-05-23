Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins Reveals Heartbreaking Diagnosis

John Driskell Hopkins, one of the founding members of the Zac Brown Band, has just revealed something devastating about his health.

Unlike some of his fellow members, Hopkins hasn't always been in the limelight, but when he is, he never fails to share what he's going through as an artist. In an interview with the American Songwriter in 2021, he opened up about how his album, "Lonesome High," is primarily about the solitary moments he's experienced spending time away with the people he loves most — his family. "My life is a series of these incredible moments that are often made lonely by the fact that I cannot share them with my girls," he said of his daughters. "It's hard to b*** about," he added. "No one feels bad that we had to play a sold-out Fenway show. But it's in those moments, amid tens of thousands of people, that you miss your loved ones."

However, in the band's latest update to their fans, Hopkins shared that he has been diagnosed with this incurable disease.