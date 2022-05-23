Jennifer Lawrence May Have Accidentally Revealed Her Baby's Sex

Jennifer Lawrence may have skyrocketed to fame thanks to her edgy performances in "The Hunger Games," "Silver Linings Playbook," and "American Hustle," but J. Law is actually rather private about her personal life. Until 2020, Lawrence wasn't even on social media. At least not openly. In 2018, she told InStyle (via W Magazine) that she used Instagram, though not publicly. "I'm on it. But I'm a voyeur: I watch. I don't speak," she said.

The reason was precisely because she was aware of her tendency to overshare. "There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything," she detailed. But Lawrence's desire for privacy goes back to 2014, when she became a victim of a massive celebrity photo leak. "I'll never get a Twitter ... The internet has scorned me so much," she said on BBC1 that year (via E! News).

Her protectiveness over her personal life has only intensified as her relationships became more serious. Ever since Lawrence began dating Cooke Maroney, the two preferred to remain away from the spotlight. "The relationship has been going on a few weeks," a source told Page Six in June 2018. "But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together." After becoming a mother, Lawrence turned even more protective, opting not to disclose when she gave birth. However, she may have let slip the baby's sex.