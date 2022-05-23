Jennifer Lawrence May Have Accidentally Revealed Her Baby's Sex
Jennifer Lawrence may have skyrocketed to fame thanks to her edgy performances in "The Hunger Games," "Silver Linings Playbook," and "American Hustle," but J. Law is actually rather private about her personal life. Until 2020, Lawrence wasn't even on social media. At least not openly. In 2018, she told InStyle (via W Magazine) that she used Instagram, though not publicly. "I'm on it. But I'm a voyeur: I watch. I don't speak," she said.
The reason was precisely because she was aware of her tendency to overshare. "There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything," she detailed. But Lawrence's desire for privacy goes back to 2014, when she became a victim of a massive celebrity photo leak. "I'll never get a Twitter ... The internet has scorned me so much," she said on BBC1 that year (via E! News).
Her protectiveness over her personal life has only intensified as her relationships became more serious. Ever since Lawrence began dating Cooke Maroney, the two preferred to remain away from the spotlight. "The relationship has been going on a few weeks," a source told Page Six in June 2018. "But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together." After becoming a mother, Lawrence turned even more protective, opting not to disclose when she gave birth. However, she may have let slip the baby's sex.
It was actually Ellen DeGeneres's fault
We don't know exactly when Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney welcomed their baby. We don't even know if the child is a boy or a girl, much less their name. But Ellen DeGeneres gave us a pretty solid clue on May 20. While interviewing Lawrence over the phone, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host, who lives next door to the "Don't Look Up" star, shared that she get glimpses of Lawrence's interactions with her infant. "I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it's really cute," DeGeneres told Lawrence. Did DeGeneres inadvertently reveal that J. Law had a boy? Only time will tell, but it sure is telling.
In the meantime, we should continue to expect Lawrence and Maroney to guard their child's privacy as fiercely as they can. They have been doing a pretty good job thus far. Despite giving birth at some point in February, Lawrence managed to stay away from photographers until mid-April, when they captured her strolling with the baby and her family in Los Angeles, Harper's Bazaar reported.
Lawrence's actions are deliberate. In her December 2021-January 2022 cover story for Vanity Fair, Lawrence admitted she sees keeping her kid away from the public eye as a priority. "Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives," she explained. To achieve that, she understands she'll need to keep her family and work apart. "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence."