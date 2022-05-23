The Untold Truth Of My Chemical Romance

The following article includes mentions of mental health issues.

My Chemical Romance may be one of the most influential rock groups of the 2000s, but the band might never have existed at all if not for the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001. Frontman Gerard Way had previously tried to make it as a musician after outfits like Nirvana lit a fire under his teenage imagination, as he told GQ in January 2022. Although he didn't succeed with his previous groups, the musician learned to express himself through songwriting.

"Regardless of what skill I had at the guitar, I was always able to write songs," Way recalled at the 2019 Los Angeles Comic Con, per Kerrang!. "Even back in my old art school band I was writing songs." The recent art school graduate happened to be living in New York when tragedy struck, as Spin previously revealed, and had gone into Manhattan on the morning of September 11. "So 9/11 happens, and I pick up the guitar again, and I write 'Skylines and Turnstiles,'" Way explained at Comic Con, adding that the band formed soon after. "It became my therapy from the PTSD that everyone had experienced from 9/11, and processing that."

