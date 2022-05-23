Halsey Has Strong Words For Record Label Amid Battle Over New Single

Halsey followed up their original TikTok claiming the record label wouldn't let them release the new single without a viral TikTok moment with a second video, showing them on the phone with someone telling them they could release the song title and the art but not the date yet. "I wish I was kidding," the text over the video read. Halsey also complained about the situation on Twitter, writing, "At this point I don't know what to do because I told the truth about what's happening and now I still don't have a release date and some of you think I'm lying about this whole fiasco."

But Halsey isn't the only artist making this claim. In a video that appears to have been deleted (via The Independent), FKA Twigs wrote, "It's true all record labels ask for are TikToks and I got told off today for not making enough effort." Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine also wrote on TikTok, "The label are begging me for 'low fi TikToks' so here you go. Please send help."

We love a good TikTok trend as much as the next person, but we think we might love new music from our fave artists more.