Halsey Has Strong Words For Record Label Amid Battle Over New Single
We've all been waiting for more Halsey music for what seems like forever. But if you think you're frustrated by the delay, Halsey's own recent social media posts indicate that they are simply fuming. According to Halsey, if you're looking for someone to blame, don't look at them — look at the record label. Halsey said in a TikTok video that they have a new single they've been ready to release, but the label, Astralwerks (via People), won't let them yet.
Artists have been promoting their music on social media for about as long as social media platforms have existed, but, according to Halsey at least, Astralwerks is looking for some extra buzz on TikTok before they're willing to let the artist release their new song. Taking to their own TikTok, Halsey didn't hold back in describing their anger about the situation. "I've been in this industry for eight years and I've sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can't release it unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok," they said.
Halsey says their record label is asking for a viral TikTok
Halsey followed up their original TikTok claiming the record label wouldn't let them release the new single without a viral TikTok moment with a second video, showing them on the phone with someone telling them they could release the song title and the art but not the date yet. "I wish I was kidding," the text over the video read. Halsey also complained about the situation on Twitter, writing, "At this point I don't know what to do because I told the truth about what's happening and now I still don't have a release date and some of you think I'm lying about this whole fiasco."
But Halsey isn't the only artist making this claim. In a video that appears to have been deleted (via The Independent), FKA Twigs wrote, "It's true all record labels ask for are TikToks and I got told off today for not making enough effort." Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine also wrote on TikTok, "The label are begging me for 'low fi TikToks' so here you go. Please send help."
We love a good TikTok trend as much as the next person, but we think we might love new music from our fave artists more.