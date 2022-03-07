Halsey Opens Up About Experiencing The Worst Week Of Her Life

Halsey has had quite a busy year. As fans who follow her on social media know, the singer loves sharing photos from her personal life and work on her Instagram feed. For several moths in 2021, she showcased her growing baby bump for fans, who felt like they were there for every step of her pregnancy journey. Halsey gave birth to her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July 2021. The singer announced the news on Instagram, sharing two beautiful black and white images with the sweet caption: "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."

Since Ender's birth, Halsey has shared a few sneak peeks into life with a newborn, and it's safe to say that fans have been eating it up. In January, she posted a sweet series of images of her little cherub. "Sişko boy is 6 months," she wrote about her baby's big milestone. "we celebrated with finger paints + a banana oatmeal cake and I made a little crown. he sorta just looks like the club kid Pope though... they said it would go by fast, but sheeeeeesh."

Like any working mom, there's no doubt that Halsey has had her hands full, but it's not just with Ender. The singer is also the proud mama to dog Jagger, and the pup is one of the reasons why Halsey just had a horrible week. It's safe to say that her post will leave any dog lover in tears.