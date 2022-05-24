What Will Smith Absolutely Hated About His Rap Career

Will Smith is one of the most famous and successful actors in all of Hollywood, so you'd be forgiven for forgetting that he actually had a very successful career as a rapper at one point (very much pre that Oscars slap seen around the world). Yep, the star, also known as The Fresh Prince, actually has a whopping four albums to his name (including the incredibly titled "Willenium") and has dropped some huge hits like "Men In Black," "Gettin' Jiggy wit It," and, of course, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" as part of the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.

Smith even returned to the rap game in 2020 when he joined Joyner Lucas for a remix of "Will," a tribute to, you guessed it, Will Smith. It seems like Smith may be ready to get back into the music game on a more full-time basis too, as he explained in a 2018 YouTube video that he took a step back after feeling like he took on too much. "I was doing a television show, a movie, and an album every year. What happens is that you get to a point where you're empty. I'm re-energized and I'm creating wildly like I used to," he said.

But while the father of three has seemed interested in a return to his music career, there's actually one specific thing he never actually liked about his time in the rap game.