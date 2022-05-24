Kaley Cuoco Finally Steps Out With Her New Boo

Kaley Cuoco is one Hollywood star who isn't afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve. She's seen enormous success in her professional life, thanks to the acclaim she's earned for her starring roles as Penny on the long-running sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" and as Cassandra on the HBO Max thriller "The Flight Attendant." But sadly, she's also survived turmoil in her personal life. She's had some very public romances, marriages, and breakups with her two ex-husbands, Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook.

Back in September 2021 and shortly after her divorce from Cook, sources close to Cuoco said that she just wanted to prioritize herself and her own future on her own. One source close to the situation told Us Weekly that Cuoco just wanted to "focus on herself and focus on her upcoming roles" even though there were "countless guys who would love to date her."

Well, fast-forward several months later and it seems like Cuoco might have changed her mind. That, or she probably just realized that there was no point in wasting any time with her new boo Tom Pelphrey, and we can't say we blame her! Cuoco and her new love made it Instagram official on May 15, when the Emmy-winning actor posted a snuggly photo of herself and her hunky new man with the caption "Heart on a sleeve," paired with (what else?) red heart emojis. Now, the cute couple is finally stepping out in public for the first time.