Who Should Kaley Cuoco Date Next?

Kaley Cuoco has found a lot of success in her professional career, but has not been as lucky in her personal life in recent years. She's become a household name, thanks to her portrayal as Penny on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" and is one of the highest-paid actors due to the show's massive popularity, according to Newsweek.

But she's also dealt with a lot of heartbreak, which includes Cuoco's two divorces from her ex-husbands Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook. She admitted to Variety that she got married to her first husband Sweeting "in, like six seconds." When asked about her success on "The Big Bang Theory," she added, "Oh, my God, I don't remember my life before this show! And I went through a divorce on the show."

That said, it seems like Cuoco's fanbase is eager to see her move on — despite all of her heartache — with someone else that also played a huge role in her past. And for those who have been paying attention to all of the shenanigans among Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, and the rest of the gang, this shouldn't come as a surprise at all.