How Lizzy Capri Overcomes The Stress Of Her Platform - Exclusive

To help her move past any stress, Lizzy Capri focuses on why she makes the Youtube content she does. " I just want to create fun videos that not only do I have fun making them but also my audience has fun watching them. As long as I can put a smile on someone's face at the end of the day, that's all that really matters," the Youtuber said. By keeping that motivation in mind, she can stop herself from overthinking too much.

Like anyone, she still has days when she feels the pressure, but she's more able to pull herself back from that. "When I get really stressed out about something, or I'm like, 'Oh my God, this has to be perfect' ... I like to take a step back and think, 'okay, why am I doing this? And at the end of the day, why does it matter if I'm not even having fun making this content?'" Capri said, adding that if her video makes one person happier, that's enough. "So I can really take all that pressure off myself and just have fun with it."

Season 3 of "Crown Lake" is available to stream now on Brat TV. New episodes premiere every Tuesday.