Candice Accola And Joe King Have Sad News About Their Marriage
"The Vampire Diaries" alum Candice Accola met her husband thanks to co-star Nina Dobrev. Accola and The Fray guitarist Joe King crossed paths at a Super Bowl event in 2012, but she lacked the nerves to act on it. "I was too chicken to give him my number, so Nina did," she told People. In May 2013, Accola and King announced their engagement, Us Weekly reported. Aside from the couple, no one was more excited about the news than Dobrev, Accola's BBF and partner in crime. "DYING RIGHT NOW! SO excited/thrilled/happy/hyperventilating over ur engagement!" she raved on Twitter.
In October 2014, Accola and King tied the knot in New Orleans in a ceremony that included several of "The Vampire Diaries" stars, People reported. The day also marked the moment Accola officially became stepmother to King's two daughters from his first marriage. Accola and King gave Ava and Elise a baby sister in January 2016, when the couple welcomed Florence May, according to People. "I'm in love again," King wrote on Twitter.
In December 2020, Accola and King added another child to the brood, a daughter named Josephine June. "I'm also very proud she looks just like her momma @candiceking who is a warrior woman goddess," King wrote on Instagram. But the marriage began to show signs of deterioration less than a year and a half later when both Accola and King removed photos from their Instagram pages, Us Weekly noted. Shortly after, they made the end of their marriage official.
Candice Accola and Joe King are divorcing after 7 years
Citing "irreconcilable differences," Candice Accola filed for divorce from Joe King in late April, Us Weekly reported on May 24. The filing indicated that Accola and King had been separated since January, when "The Vampire Diaries" actor moved out of their shared home in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, Tennessee, where King continues to live. Accola moved to the nearby capital.
While the news may come as a surprise to many, there were hints. Accola deleted all of her photos from Instagram just weeks before filing for divorce. On April 3, she uploaded a lone selfie with a cryptic message. "Finding the light," she captioned the snap. In a subsequent Instagram photo, Accola took a mirror selfie that showed her without her wedding ring. King had a different approach; instead of deleting everything from Instagram and starting anew like Accola, the musician opted to get rid of only the photos that featured him and Accola, Us Weekly noted.
Neither King's nor Accola's moves went unnoticed. "I think her and her husband getting a divorce tbh he deleted a lot of pics of them off his page all of those anniversary pics too," one user wrote on Accola's page on April 3. While it has been about a month since they filed divorce papers, neither Accola nor King have publicly commented on their split, according to RadarOnline. Despite erasing evidence from their pages, Accola and King still follow each other on Instagram.