Candice Accola And Joe King Have Sad News About Their Marriage

Citing "irreconcilable differences," Candice Accola filed for divorce from Joe King in late April, Us Weekly reported on May 24. The filing indicated that Accola and King had been separated since January, when "The Vampire Diaries" actor moved out of their shared home in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, Tennessee, where King continues to live. Accola moved to the nearby capital.

While the news may come as a surprise to many, there were hints. Accola deleted all of her photos from Instagram just weeks before filing for divorce. On April 3, she uploaded a lone selfie with a cryptic message. "Finding the light," she captioned the snap. In a subsequent Instagram photo, Accola took a mirror selfie that showed her without her wedding ring. King had a different approach; instead of deleting everything from Instagram and starting anew like Accola, the musician opted to get rid of only the photos that featured him and Accola, Us Weekly noted.

Neither King's nor Accola's moves went unnoticed. "I think her and her husband getting a divorce tbh he deleted a lot of pics of them off his page all of those anniversary pics too," one user wrote on Accola's page on April 3. While it has been about a month since they filed divorce papers, neither Accola nor King have publicly commented on their split, according to RadarOnline. Despite erasing evidence from their pages, Accola and King still follow each other on Instagram.