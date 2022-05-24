Johnny Depp's Latest Legal Maneuver Ends In Disappointment

In the midst of Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard, the actor's legal team has just filed another motion. The lawsuit, originally filed by Depp in 2019, came in response to Heard's claim that she was a victim of sexual abuse in a previous relationship in a Washington Post op-ed. Depp alleged that Heard's article caused irreversible damage to his acting career. Heard then countersued her ex-husband for $100 million, claiming that Depp, with the help of his attorney Adam Waldman's public statements, devised a "smear campaign" in an attempt to destroy her credibility, according to Page Six.

"This stream of false and defamatory accusations against Ms. Heard is all an attempt to ruin her life and career," the suit claimed. "Simply because she was a victim of domestic abuse and violence at the hands of Mr. Depp and had the audacity and temerity to finally come forward to end it."

After weeks in court, the trial remains underway in Virginia, and the proceedings are messy, to say the least. Now, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has filed a new legal motion against his ex-wife, that was ultimately met with disappointment for Team Depp.