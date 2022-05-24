Ellen Pompeo Makes A Head-Turning Statement About Her Future On Grey's Anatomy

There have certainly been a lot of dramatic exits from the long-running hospital drama "Grey's Anatomy,"– like when T.R. Knight tried to stand up for his character or when Isaiah Washington was discharged from the series — and plenty of comebacks, too. Deadline revealed in April 2022 that Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew would return as Dr. Jackson Avery and April Kemp (also known as the fan-favorite couple nicknamed "Japril") for the Season 18 finale. While Williams told the Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that his departure felt "organic" to him, he told the Insider that he would love to see Jackson and April have their own spin-off series and that the duo would "kill it," too.

Now there's another "Grey's Anatomy" star who has longtime fans and viewers on pins and needles about her future on the show: Ellen Pompeo. Pompeo has starred as Dr. Meredith Grey for almost two decades and she has hinted that there might be some major staff shakeups at the fictional hospital. Is she going to hang up her scrubs one last time?