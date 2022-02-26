Ellen Pompeo Has Watched Far Fewer Episodes Of Grey's Anatomy Than You'd Expect

Ellen Pompeo has been the face of "Grey's Anatomy" since Day 1. After all, the "Grey" in the title is a reference to Pompeo's character, Meredith Grey, making her the backbone of the wildly popular Shonda Rhimes medical drama that premiered in 2005. But Pompeo almost turned down the role. As surprising as it may sound, the Boston native had her eyes set on the big screen, not TV, she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. When her agent showed Pompeo the script, she initially dismissed it. "I was like, 'I'm not going to be stuck on a medical show for five years,'" Pompeo recalled.

Her film career wasn't developing as planned, though, and Pompeo was barely making ends meet. The prospect of getting a paycheck started to sound more appealing after a few days, so she auditioned and hasn't looked back. She quickly learned being on a TV show has its pros, particularly as a mother. Pompeo lost her mother to an overdose when she was 5, so raising her children was a priority. "To have a happy home life was really something I needed to complete, to close the hole in my heart, and so I made a decision to make money and not chase creative acting roles," she said on the "Jemele Hill is Unbothered" podcast in 2020, according to E! News.

But just because Pompeo's name is synonymous with "Grey's" doesn't mean she's binge-watching it like the rest of us mere mortals. In fact, Pompeo has barely ever seen an episode.