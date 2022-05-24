What We Know About Meghan Markle's Father Reportedly Requiring Hospitalization

Thomas Markle has had a famously estranged relationship with daughter Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry. The 77-year-old referenced the messy state of affairs when revealing plans to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June, per Marie Claire UK. With the celebration likely to be filled to the brim with Britain's royals and family members, Thomas addressed the notion of bumping into the Sussexes. "I'm getting the feeling that if they know I'm coming, they won't be coming," he told "GB News." He added, "But if they do come I would love to reach out, speak with them and try to figure out what was wrong and how we can repair it."

Thomas seemed otherwise over-the-moon thrilled to attend the Jubilee, which will commemorate Elizabeth's 70 years of reign. "I'm going to show my respect for the Queen and I'm going to make sure that the Queen understands that my entire family respects the Queen and the Royals." (Hmm, we wonder to whom he could be subtly referencing here?)

However, an unexpected health emergency seems to have pulled the breaks on Thomas' U.K.-bound travel plans.