Fans Are Pleading For Matthew McConaughey To Take Action On Guns

Hearts collectively shattered when the news broke that an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and tragically took the lives of 19 students and two adults, per CNN.

"Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," Uvalde, Texas native and A-list actor Matthew McConaughey lamented in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post about the incident.

As you may recall, McConaughey has never shied away from speaking out about issues concerning gun regulation. "Let's admit that we have an epidemic in our country right now that we need to fix. And those of us who are legal and responsible American citizen gun owners, it's time to join hands. It's time to get into the arena it's time to step up to the line and help heal our country," he declared in 2018 during a passionate speech at the March For Our Lives rally in 2018. But now, fans are calling on the talented thespian to do more...