Ryan Reynolds Reveals How He Accidentally Injured Denzel Washington On Set

Ryan Reynolds starred opposite Denzel Washington in 2012's action-thriller "Safe House" where Reynolds played CIA agent Matt Weston, who was forced to protect, and reluctantly work with, Washington's turncoat agent Tobin Frost. The "Deadpool" star claimed to "learn so much" from the Hollywood icon, but Washington said he just tried to lead by example. "No matter how far along you get in this business, I think there's still a certain fear that you don't want to screw up," the "Fences" star told CBS News in 2012. Unfortunately for Reynolds, he managed to "screw up" on a couple occasions while filming with Washington.

While filming a particularly pivotal scene for "Safe House" — one that included multiple actors — Reynolds accidentally hit his phone and a song started playing. "The worst time it could go off — in the middle of one of the most emotional scenes in the movie for him," the "Free Guy" star recalled to "CBS This Morning" in 2012. Despite the phone mishap, Washington continued on with the scene, but was furious once "cut" was called and filming stopped. "Denzel looks over and goes, 'Who the hell's cell phone is that?'" Reynolds recalled on "Late Show with David Letterman." In order to save face in front of the "Malcolm X" star, Reynolds pretended he had no idea where the music was coming from.

Reynolds made another on-set mistake that was not so easy to hide, as it caused an injury to Washington.