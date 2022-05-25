Fans Have One Burning Question For Adele

Adele has legions of loyal fans across the globe, but even her die-hards are starting to lose patience with the Emmy-winning singer. Adele was scheduled to embark on her first-ever Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in January 2022. Titled "Weekends With Adele," the "Rolling In The Deep" hitmaker had plans of embarking on shows until April. However, not one show from the residency has gone ahead.

In an Instagram video shared on January 20, Adele announced she was postponing her whole residency less than 24 hours before opening night. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," she explained, listing Covid concerns and delayed deliveries as her reasons for the cancelation. "I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted and I'm sorry it's so last minute," Adele continued, "We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we've run out of time. I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [here]."

Adele insisted the shows aren't canceled and that the dates have only been be postponed. With that being said, those who spent money on tickets haven't been given an update in months. Now fans are demanding answers.