Kate Moss Settles A Major Rumor During Depp V. Heard Testimony

The following article contains discussions of domestic abuse allegations.

Kate Moss' name was unexpectedly dropped during Amber Heard's testimony in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp. The "Aquaman" actor testified on May 6 that during a March 2015 quarrel atop a staircase, Depp grabbed her. With her younger sister Whitney trying to intervene, Heard claimed she had to physically defend Whitney. "She was trying to get Johnny to stop," Heard alleged. "Johnny swings at her ... I don't hesitate and wait, I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs. I, for the first time, hit him, square in the face."

Heard's mention of the '90's icon alludes to a rumor she claimed to have heard of Depp pushing Moss down the stairs during their erstwhile relationship. Unfortunately for her, it seems to have come at her own detriment. Will Delgado, founding partner at Los Angeles' DTO Law firm, said in a May 24 Distractify interview that Moss has reportedly "always been supportive" of Depp (much like other famous exes Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder). "Now, Depp's team is going to try to drive a steamroller through it by having Moss contradict Heard," Delgado said, adding, "If you are suing someone for defamation, it's a good day when you can show that the defendant has been spreading untrue, defamatory statements about you."

Moss was indeed called to the stand on May 25 — and let's just say it played out exactly how many anticipated.