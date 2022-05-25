Nearly 32% Of Fans Agree This Real Housewives Franchise Brings The Most Drama
When it comes to the "Real Housewives," there really isn't any shortage of drama in the franchise, no matter what the zip code is. The diamond-accessorized and well-heeled ladies of different US cities always bring it — so much so that the drama can often be overwhelming to cast members.
Back in 2012, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice told In Touch Weekly that the drama with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga was so bad during one particular episode that she nearly had a breakdown. She said (via Bravo), "I broke down. I started crying, and I couldn't stop." She added, "Everyone is against me and ganging up on me." Fast-forward to the present and Giudice is still on "RHONJ," and she's still the center of attention, too. Thousands of miles away, some of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars have had similar experiences. Even though she's had Bravo cameras in her house for well over a decade now, Kyle Richards still isn't sure if she's ready to hang up her housewives' hat just yet. Richards told E! News on May 18, "I always say, 'I don't know,' and each season I think, 'Well, maybe I can do one more.'"
It seems the housewives themselves might be just as glued to the drama as their fans. But there's one "Real Housewives" gang that brings in more drama than the others, according to a new Nicki Swift survey.
Beverly Hills ladies are on top
According to a Nicki Swift survey of 574 readers, over 31% of respondents said that "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is where the drama is at. Not too far behind "RHOBH" is the table-flipping garden state ladies of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" with 23% of votes. The peach state ladies of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" followed closely at 22%. The Big Apple ladies of "The Real Housewives of New York" might want to bring it up a notch when it comes to must-see TV, because they were in fourth place with 17% of the votes, while "The Real Housewives of Potomac" landed in last place in our survey with just under 6%.
This shouldn't come as a surprise, with millions of viewers tuning in to "RHOBH" Season 11 in 2021 to follow star Erika Jayne's high-profile legal scandals, which is just one aspect of drama on the wildly popular show. In an interview with the New York Post on May 4, former "Days of Our Lives" star Lisa Rinna admitted that she does stir things up in front of the "RHOBH" cameras. "The person that's on the show is a version of me for when people are, like, throwing s*** at me," Rinna said. "I do things on the show that I would never do in real life." In other words, calling anything real when it comes to the "Real Housewives" drama might be stretching things a bit.