Nearly 32% Of Fans Agree This Real Housewives Franchise Brings The Most Drama

When it comes to the "Real Housewives," there really isn't any shortage of drama in the franchise, no matter what the zip code is. The diamond-accessorized and well-heeled ladies of different US cities always bring it — so much so that the drama can often be overwhelming to cast members.

Back in 2012, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice told In Touch Weekly that the drama with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga was so bad during one particular episode that she nearly had a breakdown. She said (via Bravo), "I broke down. I started crying, and I couldn't stop." She added, "Everyone is against me and ganging up on me." Fast-forward to the present and Giudice is still on "RHONJ," and she's still the center of attention, too. Thousands of miles away, some of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars have had similar experiences. Even though she's had Bravo cameras in her house for well over a decade now, Kyle Richards still isn't sure if she's ready to hang up her housewives' hat just yet. Richards told E! News on May 18, "I always say, 'I don't know,' and each season I think, 'Well, maybe I can do one more.'"

It seems the housewives themselves might be just as glued to the drama as their fans. But there's one "Real Housewives" gang that brings in more drama than the others, according to a new Nicki Swift survey.