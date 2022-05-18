Teresa Giudice Reveals Where She Stands With Her Brother After The Explosive RHONJ Reunion

It's no secret that "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga have somewhat of a strained relationship. Over the years viewers have witnessed an otherwise lovely christening party turn into a Jerry Springer style family brawl, Gorga call his big sis "trash", and even a pint-sized Gia Giudice try to bring the siblings back together through song. Never forget. But now it appears things might have finally come to a head between the rival siblings.

During part two of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion, Giudice climbed aboard the Jennifer Aydin train and called her brother a "b**** boy," officially igniting a reunion ruckus. In true Housewives fashion, Gorga stormed off the set but not before uttering what should become a famous Housewives tagline all its own, "I quit." Later, during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," host Andy Cohen referred to the reunion as "upsetting." He continued, "I'm not right from it, and this is what I do... It reminded me of the early Jersey reunions... It was a lot. And nobody would listen to me."

While Giudice did run after Gorga and the two appeared to make some sort of amends, many viewers feared that the reunion would prove to be a precursor to another all-out family war. But now Giudice has provided fans with an update on where she currently stands with her baby bro...