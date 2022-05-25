Sebastian Stan Was Spotted Getting Cozy With Another Star's Ex

Sebastian Stan and Alejandra Onieva were not shy about gushing over each other on social media. Onieva made the couple Instagram official in December 2020 when she uploaded a snap that captured the shadow as the pair embraced. "Walking on a dream," the "High Seas" actor added in the caption.

The couple apparently bonded during lockdown amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2021, the "Pam & Tommy" star uploaded a short film to Instagram in honor of his girlfriend's birthday. Stan was shown struggling while alone in his home in the whimsical video, until he found peace with Onieva. "Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness ... you became the light I'm so grateful," he wrote. "The love you give me is the most beautiful gift this life has given me, te quiero!" Onieva replied in the comments. A couple months later, in August 2021, the Spanish actor repaid the gesture as she uploaded a video montage of the loving couple to Instagram on Stan's birthday. "Life is a gift, and experiencing it with you is the true beauty of it!!" she wrote in the heartfelt caption.

Onieva posted a cute snap of her beau to Instagram in November 2021, but that was her last Stan-centric post. Months later, Stan was spotted with a different woman, who was once romantically linked to another A-lister.