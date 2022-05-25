Fans Are Completely Divided On The This Is Us Series Finale

The tear-jerking series "This Is Us" has always generated a lot of talk. Early on in Season 6, Season 6, fans debated the merits of the final season. In January, one viewer mentioned how they were disappointed with the current season and the previous one as well. "I understand the limitations of covid last year, but I think the series started to drag a lot, with a lot of focus on symbolism, small talks and too little actually happening," they wrote in a Reddit post. Although others disagreed with that take and came to the NBC drama's defense. "I am personally loving this new season and I loved season 5 too," another Redditor replied.

Mild controversy arose towards the end of "This Is Us" Season 6 when the fate of Kevin Pearson's love life became a major storyline. It seemed like he could end up with his ex-wife Sophie, his friend Cassidy, or a new character. "All three suitors presented in 613 are certainly viable options," the show's writer Jon Dorsey told Deadline at the time. Many viewers voiced their strong opinions about how the love story should end. "If Kevin doesn't end up with Sophie...six seasons wasted!!" one fan wrote on Instagram. "[I]f kevin ends up with the WEDDING SINGER im gonna be so angry!!" another added.

Those viewers were relieved when Kevin wound up with Sophie leading up to the series finale, but not everything about the final episode left fans happy.