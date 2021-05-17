How Mandy Moore Feels About The End Of This Is Us

Season 6 of NBC's hit series "This Is Us" will be its last, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. The drama series follows triplets, played by Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley, as they navigate adulthood. The show is interspersed with flashbacks to the three siblings' childhoods with parents Rebecca and Jack, played by Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, as well as flashforwards to a much-older Rebecca.

"We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan," said show creator Dan Fogelman in 2019. "I have script pages I have written and I'm writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we're going to do, and I know what the plan is." That plan was to cut the series at Season 6, despite fans' pleas.

Upon the news that "This Is Us" will see its end, Fogelman tweeted his sadness to see his show go, while acknowledging it was in his plan all along. "Whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing," wrote Fogelman on May 14. "While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We'll work hard to stick the landing."

Now the series' stars are speaking out, telling fans how they really feel about the end of the show.