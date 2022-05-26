Demi Lovato Proves Fan Theories Right With An Exciting Announcement
In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Disney Channel introduced viewers to some of the biggest household names. From Miley Cyrus and her music series "Hannah Montana" to Selena Gomez and her magic-based show "Wizards of Waverly Place," teens and tweens were inundated with emerging and influential talent. Amongst the Mileys and Selenas was Demi Lovato, who first made their mark in the hit Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM), "Camp Rock." In the film, which spawned an equally popular sequel, Lovato portrayed the character of Mitchie Torres. A year after "Camp Rock's" release, the "Heart Attack" singer released their hit TV series "Sonny With A Chance" — further solidifying Lovato as Disney royalty.
But alongside their flourishing career with Disney Channel, Lovato also began their music career with their first two pop-rock inspired albums, "Don't Forget" and "Here We Go Again." As the years progressed, their music shifted toward pop-heavy productions, resulting in songs like "Cool For The Summer" and "Confident" However, in a 2017 interview with VICE, the "Concentrate" singer revealed that "it just wasn't fun" singing her pop-based music on tour. "It wasn't soulful; I wasn't getting into the songs. It was just kind of going through the motions," they explained.
After the release of their albums, "Tell Me You Love Me" and "Dancing with the Devil.. the Art of Starting Over," Lovato has teased another change to their sound with their forthcoming new single.
Demi Lovato announces a new pop-punk single
Over the past few months, Demi Lovato has teased that they are leaving their pop era behind. Back in January, the singer-songwriter took to Instagram and uploaded a photo with their creative team. "A funeral for my pop music," their caption said. Alongside the post, Lovato also posted a series of Instagram Stories that featured them singing an unidentified pop-rock track (via People). In the months to follow, the "Made in the USA" singer has given fans glimpses of their new music era, but for the most part, has remained tight-lipped regarding details.
However on May 23, Lovato finally confirmed the title of their lead single for their upcoming eighth studio album. Taking to Twitter, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer answered a fan, who tweeted, "'Skin Of My Teeth' is the lead according to the streets." After another fan asked, "What street," Lovato chimed in, writing, "My street."
Lovato's confirmation comes a month after they described their new music as their "absolute best yet." On April 22, they uploaded a series of Instagram Stories and opened up about the album. "Getting emotional listening to my new album because I'm so proud of it," they wrote (via Billboard). "It's my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today." Even though we don't have an exact release date for "Skin Of My Teeth" or their eighth studio album, we know it'll be very different from their previous work.