Demi Lovato Proves Fan Theories Right With An Exciting Announcement

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Disney Channel introduced viewers to some of the biggest household names. From Miley Cyrus and her music series "Hannah Montana" to Selena Gomez and her magic-based show "Wizards of Waverly Place," teens and tweens were inundated with emerging and influential talent. Amongst the Mileys and Selenas was Demi Lovato, who first made their mark in the hit Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM), "Camp Rock." In the film, which spawned an equally popular sequel, Lovato portrayed the character of Mitchie Torres. A year after "Camp Rock's" release, the "Heart Attack" singer released their hit TV series "Sonny With A Chance" — further solidifying Lovato as Disney royalty.

But alongside their flourishing career with Disney Channel, Lovato also began their music career with their first two pop-rock inspired albums, "Don't Forget" and "Here We Go Again." As the years progressed, their music shifted toward pop-heavy productions, resulting in songs like "Cool For The Summer" and "Confident" However, in a 2017 interview with VICE, the "Concentrate" singer revealed that "it just wasn't fun" singing her pop-based music on tour. "It wasn't soulful; I wasn't getting into the songs. It was just kind of going through the motions," they explained.

After the release of their albums, "Tell Me You Love Me" and "Dancing with the Devil.. the Art of Starting Over," Lovato has teased another change to their sound with their forthcoming new single.