Kevin Spacey Is Facing Disturbing New Charges

Kevin Spacey is in headlines again for basically the first time since he was first accused of sexual assault in 2017 — but it's surely not the comeback tour the actor was aiming for. It looks like Spacey has been charged with four serious allegations in the United Kingdom.

In 2017, Anthony Rapp was the first (but not the last) person to accuse Spacey of misconduct, alleging that the actor sexually assaulted him at a party in the '80s, when Rapp was just 14 and Spacey was 26, according to the Independent. Spacey has denied the accusations and tried to get Rapp's lawsuit thrown out. Spacey was also accused of misconduct on at least 20 occasions between the years 1995 and 2013 at London's Old Vic Theatre, where he used to be artistic director, according to ABC News. He faced additional allegations in the U.S., including one accusation of sexual assault that was dropped because of the statute of limitations, per BBC, and one that was dropped because the accuser died, per the Los Angeles Times.

Now, he's facing real charges.