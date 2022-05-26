Little People, Big World's Tori Roloff Shares Son's Huge Health News
There's no doubt that Zach and Tori Roloff have their hands full. Like Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, the pair are proud parents of three kiddos. Zach has been on "Little People Big World" since it began in 2006. Since he started dating (and later married) Tori, she has become a big part of the series as well. The couple welcomed their first child, son Jackson, in 2017, per People, and there's no doubt that he's become a fan favorite. On November 21, 2019, the couple announced the arrival of their second child, daughter Lilah Ray Roloff. The couple wrote a sweet birth announcement to go with a photo of the newborn.
Sadly, in March 2021, Tori took to Instagram to share some sad news. "We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier," she wrote. "I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," she continued. "I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."
Luckily, by November, the pair shared some welcomed news as they announced that baby number three was on the way. On May 3, Tori took to Instagram to announce the birth of baby Josiah Luke. Now, she's sharing some big health news about the newborn.
Josiah Roloff has same condition as his siblings
Tori Roloff just revealed some big news about her son Josiah. The star sat down for an interview with Us Weekly, confirming that doctors diagnosed Josiah with achondroplasia, the same condition as her other children have. But, the reality star is making a point to say that the condition does not define her son as a person. "He's Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he's not, like, Josiah the achondroplasia," she shared. "Just like I'm Tori, I have brown hair. I'm not a brunette — like, that's not how I would classify myself."
Tori said that the diagnosis didn't come as much of a surprise to her and her husband, Zach Roloff, especially since it's "so normal" in their family. "We have so many resources and there's a lot of parents out there who don't have the same resources and ... don't have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do," she continued. She also vowed to be an advocate for those with dwarfism and her kids.
According to In Touch Weekly, the star addressed the possibility of Josiah being a dwarf ahead of his birth in an Instagram Q&A. "We won't know if he or she is a dwarf until further into pregnancy. And with dwarves it's encouraged to have a [C-section] because of bigger head size," she shared, but added that she would "love" if she didn't have to know. We wish the sweet family all the best!