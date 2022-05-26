Little People, Big World's Tori Roloff Shares Son's Huge Health News

There's no doubt that Zach and Tori Roloff have their hands full. Like Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, the pair are proud parents of three kiddos. Zach has been on "Little People Big World" since it began in 2006. Since he started dating (and later married) Tori, she has become a big part of the series as well. The couple welcomed their first child, son Jackson, in 2017, per People, and there's no doubt that he's become a fan favorite. On November 21, 2019, the couple announced the arrival of their second child, daughter Lilah Ray Roloff. The couple wrote a sweet birth announcement to go with a photo of the newborn.

Sadly, in March 2021, Tori took to Instagram to share some sad news. "We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier," she wrote. "I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," she continued. "I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

Luckily, by November, the pair shared some welcomed news as they announced that baby number three was on the way. On May 3, Tori took to Instagram to announce the birth of baby Josiah Luke. Now, she's sharing some big health news about the newborn.