Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Sad Revelation About Relationship With Her Mom

Jada Pinkett Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris have always appeared close. Co-hosts of Facebook's "Red Table Talk," the mother-daughter duo has been spilling intimate family secrets to viewers since 2018. A shocking clip from the show's archives resurfaced in April, in which Jada shared that she and husband Will Smith only "got married because Gammy [Banfield-Norris] was crying" (per the New York Post). "I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just, like, pregnant and I just didn't know what to do," Jada said at the roundtable, which included her mom, Will, and their daughter Willow.

Indeed, Jada and Banfield-Norris' Facebook talk show often feels like a session of family therapy. In another stunning admission, Banfield-Norris revealed directly to Jada that she has had "non-consensual sex" with the "Gotham" alum's father, Robsol Pinkett Jr. (via People). "I knew that my mother and my father had a very violent relationship early on," Jada said in the same episode, noting that she always noticed "a couple scars" on her mother's body as a child.

For a mother and daughter whose relationship has seemingly endured the worst (and survived), there was one surprisingly missing element during Jada's childhood.