Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls The Advice From Her Mother That Might Have Saved Her

In the latest "Red Table Talk" episode (via People), Jada Pinkett Smith recalls a time when she was by herself in Italy when she was 20 years old, and a stranger invited her onto his boat. Young Pinkett Smith called her mom before getting on the boat, and it's probably a good thing she did, because Adrienne Banfield-Norris was not about to let her daughter put herself in danger, and told her straight up, "Do not get on that boat."

According to Pinkett Smith, her mother argued (pretty convincingly, we have to say), "'If something happens to you, nobody's gonna hear you. You're gonna be in the middle of nowhere. Do not — Jada!' And I said, 'Oh, snap, Mom. You right.'" Pinkett Smith, who "was about to get on that boat," reflected on how the situation could've gone awry. She shared, "For all I know I could've been trafficked. Straight up. Because they knew I was alone. I think to that day like, 'She saved my life again.'"

That's not to say their relationship was always perfect. Also in the episode (via E! News), Banfield-Norris admitted that she wished she'd given her daughter the kind of "nurturing touch" she needed. "One of the things that was so missing in my relationship with my mother and with Jada was just touch," she said.