Jada Pinkett Smith Gives Insight Into Her Mindset After The Slap Controversy

For those who may have been wondering how Jada Pinkett Smith is handling the fallout from the Oscars controversy involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, the actor seems to have provided insight into her current state of mind. In a selfie shared on Instagram, the "Girls Trip," star shared a touching message with her followers.

"Smile within your heart and be reminded that life is a gift and so are you," the post read. And while Pinkett Smith fails to indicate whether the picture was taken during the family's recent trip to India, Us Weekly reports that the talk show host "insisted" the Smith family attend the planned vacation, despite Smith's altercation at the Academy Awards.

The slap was also indirectly addressed during the premiere episode of her talk show "Red Table Talk," on Facebook Watch. "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," a title card read. And while the Smiths have not announced when they plan to address the controversy, fans could expect that episode to air soon.