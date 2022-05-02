Jada Pinkett Smith Gives Insight Into Her Mindset After The Slap Controversy
Following the slap heard around the world, all eyes have been on the Smith family. The incident, which took place during the 94th annual Academy Awards, saw Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars stage, in response to a joke he made about Smith's wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, who was also in attendance. After the incident, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a 10-year ban on Smith, restricting the actor from attending the annual awards ceremony. For his part, Smith has since issued a public apology to Rock, the Academy, and the Richards family. He has not posted to his Instagram account since.
Days after the slap, Pinkett Smith shared a message to 11 million Instagram followers "This is a season for healing, and I'm here for it," the post read. Now Pinkett Smith has shared another message online, seemingly giving fans an insight into her mindset following the slap controversy.
Jada Pinkett Smith shares an inspirational message
For those who may have been wondering how Jada Pinkett Smith is handling the fallout from the Oscars controversy involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, the actor seems to have provided insight into her current state of mind. In a selfie shared on Instagram, the "Girls Trip," star shared a touching message with her followers.
"Smile within your heart and be reminded that life is a gift and so are you," the post read. And while Pinkett Smith fails to indicate whether the picture was taken during the family's recent trip to India, Us Weekly reports that the talk show host "insisted" the Smith family attend the planned vacation, despite Smith's altercation at the Academy Awards.
The slap was also indirectly addressed during the premiere episode of her talk show "Red Table Talk," on Facebook Watch. "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," a title card read. And while the Smiths have not announced when they plan to address the controversy, fans could expect that episode to air soon.