What Does Richard Williams Really Think About The Slap Heard Around The World?

Nearly everyone has weighed in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. But what does the real "King Richard," Richard Williams, think about the slap heard around the world? After Smith's shocking actions, the New York Post reported that Serena Williams was stunned by the incident. In an Instagram Story, the tennis legend said, "I just sat down, because I was like, I gotta put that drink down." The shock surrounding Smith's actions continued as the actor invoked Richard Williams, Venus and Serena's father, in his Oscar acceptance speech. "Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," Smith said as he accepted his award. "In this time in my life, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world."

But the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is not taking Smith's outburst at the Oscars lightly. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy issued an official statement on March 28, saying, "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law." And many who have been waiting to hear from the real "King Richard" got what they wanted late on the same day.