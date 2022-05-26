Ellen DeGeneres' Final Show Monologue Has Viewers Deep In Their Feelings

When "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" premiered in 2003, its titular host was in the midst of winning a fight to save her career. These days, Ellen DeGeneres continues to be dogged by allegations that her workplace wasn't as happy behind the scenes as it appeared to be on TV. However, in the early aughts, her reputation as a boss had nothing to do with why she was getting negative press.

Shortly after the talk show's debut in 2003, The Boston Globe pointed out how DeGeneres not only played into then-girlfriend Anne Heche's media shenanigans for years but had also fallen victim to didactic ways on her titular sitcom from the 1990s. But "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was an instant hit, and it even earned DeGeneres the honor of being named one of Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year. "It took a while to get back on track, but I was able to do it," she told the magazine. "It's been very gratifying."

In its review of the show at the time, The Boston Globe also chastised DeGeneres — not for coming out as gay on the cover of Time magazine in 1997, but for pivoting her comedic tone to a more serious one afterward. In her emotional final monologue, however, DeGeneres spoke from the heart about those very issues.