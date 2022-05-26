Niecy Nash Opens Up About A Devastating Previous Loss Amid Texas Tragedy

Niecy Nash has joined the growing list of celebrities speaking out following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The attack, which occurred on May 24, saw an 18-year-old gunman kill 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in South Texas, according to USA Today. Following the deadly mass shooting, celebrities and politicians alike have spoken out about the horrors that have left dozens of families in anguish.

"Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others," Taylor Swift wrote. NBA star LeBron James wrote, "My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX!"

Now, Nash — known for her starring roles in productions like "Reno 911!" and "Stolen By My Mother" — is opening up about a devastating loss she suffered, and its connection to the Uvalde massacre.