Niecy Nash Opens Up About A Devastating Previous Loss Amid Texas Tragedy
Niecy Nash has joined the growing list of celebrities speaking out following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The attack, which occurred on May 24, saw an 18-year-old gunman kill 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in South Texas, according to USA Today. Following the deadly mass shooting, celebrities and politicians alike have spoken out about the horrors that have left dozens of families in anguish.
"Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others," Taylor Swift wrote. NBA star LeBron James wrote, "My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX!"
Now, Nash — known for her starring roles in productions like "Reno 911!" and "Stolen By My Mother" — is opening up about a devastating loss she suffered, and its connection to the Uvalde massacre.
Niecy Nash lost her brother in a school shooting
In the wake of the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, actor Niecy Nash is opening up about a personal connection she has with the victims and their families. Nash took to Instagram to pay tribute to those impacted by the massacre and shared that her brother, Michael Ensley, was also killed in a school shooting. "I'm so sad... my brother was killed on his high school campus," Nash wrote. "It hits different cuz school is a place you should feel safe. I don't wish it on anyone."
Nash is not the only celebrity who shares a personal connection to the events that occurred in South Texas. Texas-native Matthew McConaughey has also spoken out about the tragic shooting, which occurred in his hometown. "Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," McConaughey wrote on Instagram. "The true call to action is now for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value?'"
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.