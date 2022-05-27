Meghan Markle Honors Texas Shooting Victims In A Very Personal Way
The May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas left America reeling in its tragic aftermath, including numerous public figures. The deadliest school shooting since the 2012 incident in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, per TODAY, the tragedy claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey was one such celeb who spoke out on the sobering occasion, releasing a lengthy call to action on Twitter. "This is an epidemic we can control... whichever side of the aisle we may stand on... Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured," McConaughey wrote. His fellow Texan Selena Gomez tweeted her own frustration, writing, "Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future."
The choir of public voices weighing in on the tragedy has been as diverse as can be. During a pregame conference the same day, in lieu of fielding questions about the NBA playoffs, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr used his on-screen time to speak passionately about the shooting. "I'm tired of the moments of silence," he said, in part. "When are we going to do something?"
Meghan Markle also joined in mourning this tragedy, approaching it in a unique way.
Meghan Markle personally helped survivors of the Uvalde shooting
Meghan Markle paid a personal visit to the memorial for victims of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. Dressed incognito in a baseball cap, white tee and jeans, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted laying down a bouquet of white roses. Meghan also walked around reading victims' names, which were written on white wooden crosses adorned with blue hearts.
That's not all the duchess contributed, however. According to BuzzFeed News, Meghan also visited a community center's blood drive dedicated to helping the shooting's survivors. Donating two crates of food, beverages, and desserts, Meghan also chatted up blood drive volunteers, who had no idea they were in the company of royalty. "She just was carrying on a conversation like her and I knew each other for years," volunteer Gloria Contreras told the outlet. "We were talking about Texas and Uvalde and how it is to be in a small town and how everybody is so kind and warm-hearted and know we know each other and stuff and how the faith is deep-rooted."
As her representative confirmed, Meghan was in Uvalde "in a personal capacity as a mother" to support "a community experiencing unimaginable grief." As one Twitter user also pointed out, the duchess was a woman of action in this instance, noting, "Meghan Markle didn't just send 'thoughts & prayers.' She got on a plane, flew thousands of miles, & volunteered to help a hurting community."