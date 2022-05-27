Jason Momoa Has An Important Request For Fans Amid Personal Friend's Illness

Jason Momoa has a big heart. Not only is he is one of Hollywood's biggest actors, but he is also determined to do good in a big way. According to Huff Post, back in 2019, Momoa shaved off his iconic beard in an effort to shed light on plastic pollution and the importance of recycling. During his YouTube video titled "Goodbye Drogo...I SHAVED," the "Aquaman" star revealed the last time he was clean shaven was in 2012.

The video — which has garnered over 8 million views — was also used as promotion for his new line of recyclable canned water with the Ball Corporation. The "Game of Thrones" actor opened up on Instagram about how urgent it was to make a change to help better our communities and our way of life. "Let's make a positive change for the health of our planet," he wrote. "Let's clean up our oceans, our land, join me on this journey." Momoa also noted something very important: "Water in cans, NOT plastic."

While the actor is all about using his platform and status to lend a hand to important causes, he is now using it to support one of his closest friends who needs the help of Momoa's fans.