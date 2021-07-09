What Jason Momoa Looks Like Without Long Hair And A Beard

Jason Momoa shared a video in April 2019 aptly called "Goodbye Drogo... I SHAVED." True to its name, Momoa shared in the video the process of him shaving off his iconic beard. He used the video for good, which made the sad loss of his hair somehow worth it, doing so to bring awareness to the damage of plastic to our planet and the need to put water into aluminum which is "infinitely" recyclable, as he called it. In the caption for the video, Momoa wrote: "I'm shaving this beast off, it's time to make a change. A change for the better ... for my kids, for your kids, the world."

Momoa's deeper purpose to the video was not lost on fans, leading one person to comment on a potential problem with our culture: "Also, can we acknowledge for a moment that this man is a genius? This video goes to show that. We pay more attention to a [celebrity's] facial hair than we do to the health of the very planet we live on. Good on you, brother."

Momoa didn't stay beardless for long though. In an interview on The Graham Norton Show later that same year, where Norton said that the world "collectively lost its mind" at his shaving it off, Momoa said that his children and wife wanted the beard back, so it looks like they won!