One Tree Hill's James Lafferty Has Exciting Relationship News

In 2018, it came out that James Lafferty, best known for starring in the teen drama "One Tree Hill," was dating fellow actor Alexandra Park, per Us Weekly. The duo had managed to keep their relationship a secret for the first couple of years after meeting in 2015 on the set of "The Royals," where Park played Eleanor "Len" Henstridge. Lafferty guest-directed a few episodes, which gave him the opportunity to get to know Park and develop a relationship with her. Park indirectly announced their relationship to the world in June 2018 via an Instagram photo of the two with their arms wrapped around one another.

In a January 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Park revealed why she and Lafferty choose to keep their relationship out of the public eye. "We are very private by choice ... We walk the line of putting a little bit out there at times," she said. "We share little bits and pieces here and there." She went on to give readers a hint about what she loved about Lafferty, stating, "... one of the things I'm so grateful about in our relationship is that we're able to work together doing the things that we love." Here, she was referring to their roles in the same television series, "Everyone Is Doing Great," where they play an onscreen couple.

Despite the privacy, the couple alerted their Instagram followers when they got engaged back in September 2020. And now, there has been yet another development in their relationship.