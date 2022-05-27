Shakira's Legal Issues Are Only Getting More Serious

When Shakira sang "Whenever, Wherever" in 2001, she probably didn't predict its future relevance in a court proceeding. In 2018, according to Spanish News Today, she was charged with failing to pay €14.5 million euros (equivalent to $15.5 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014 after a dispute about her place of residence.

While Shakira claimed she resided in the Bahamas during this time, the Spanish courts have accused her of primarily living in Spain and misrepresenting her whereabouts to avoid paying Spanish taxes. According to the Times, Spanish tax authorities have even looked at bills from Shakira's hairstylist to determine how much time she spent in the country. Meanwhile, Shakira claims that she wasn't living in Spain full-time until 2015, Reuters reported, and has since paid the necessary Spanish taxes. She forked over $25 million in back taxes to the Spanish government in 2018, though the case is still ongoing.

To make matters worse, Shakira was named in 2021's Pandora Papers, a leak of nearly 12 million financial documents revealing offshore accounts and potential tax evasion among the wealthy. Other big names mentioned in the data breach include fellow musicians Elton John and Ringo Starr. Now, Shakira is facing yet another setback after a recent development in court.