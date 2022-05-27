Shanna Moakler Sends Public Signal She's Fully Moved On From Travis Barker
Shanna Moakler split from Travis Barker over a decade ago, but it was still a struggle for her to see him move on with someone else. In 2021, Moakler was accused of throwing shade at Barker after he started dating Kourtney Kardashian. As Kravis PDA was reaching its zenith on social media, Moakler liked a fan comment claiming that Barker had "downgraded big time" with Kardashian, per BuzzFeed News. The "Celebrity Big Brother" alum also shared a quote to her Instagram Stories, which read, "Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex." In May of that year, Moakler told People that she was "very much over [her] ex," though she couldn't help but get in a jab at Kravis. "Do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," she said.
Thankfully, Moakler and Barker have put their past drama behind them. After Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, Moakler wished the newlyweds well. "I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children. It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair," she told Us Weekly, referencing Alabama and Landon, the kids that she shares with the Blink-182 drummer. (Moakler's eldest daughter from a previous marriage, Atiana De La Hoya, was also present at the wedding.) Now, Moakler is taking another step to move forward after Barker.
Shanna Moakler auctions off her engagement ring
While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were embarking on an Italian love fest, Shanna Moakler was getting rid of some (pricey) memorabilia from her Barker era. The former Playboy model told Us Weekly that she was auctioning off the engagement ring Barker had initially gifted her. "I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring," she explained. "However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did me. It's truly an iconic ring!" To sell the jewelry, Moakler partnered with Worthy, which aims to get customers the best value for their diamond jewelry. She hopes that the ring — which features a large stone set in a diamond band — will sell for as much as $120,000. "It was [initially] worth about $160K," she gushed.
Fans are likely heartened to see Moakler make positive decisions for herself after she weathered a difficult start to 2022. In February, TMZ reported that her on-off boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for domestic violence after he went on an Instagram rant claiming that Moakler was not over Barker. Following the arrest, Moakler announced that she was pregnant, though she rescinded the news later that month and explained that the false positive was due to weight-loss hormones. Here's hoping that her ring resale yields more positive results!