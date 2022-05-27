Shanna Moakler Sends Public Signal She's Fully Moved On From Travis Barker

Shanna Moakler split from Travis Barker over a decade ago, but it was still a struggle for her to see him move on with someone else. In 2021, Moakler was accused of throwing shade at Barker after he started dating Kourtney Kardashian. As Kravis PDA was reaching its zenith on social media, Moakler liked a fan comment claiming that Barker had "downgraded big time" with Kardashian, per BuzzFeed News. The "Celebrity Big Brother" alum also shared a quote to her Instagram Stories, which read, "Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex." In May of that year, Moakler told People that she was "very much over [her] ex," though she couldn't help but get in a jab at Kravis. "Do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," she said.

Thankfully, Moakler and Barker have put their past drama behind them. After Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, Moakler wished the newlyweds well. "I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children. It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair," she told Us Weekly, referencing Alabama and Landon, the kids that she shares with the Blink-182 drummer. (Moakler's eldest daughter from a previous marriage, Atiana De La Hoya, was also present at the wedding.) Now, Moakler is taking another step to move forward after Barker.